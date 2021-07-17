Arjun Rampal wraps up 'Dhaakad' shoot on emotional note

San Francisco :

Rampal took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of BTS pictures with the 'Dhaakad' team. "It's a wrap for me on #Dhaakad the feeling of sudden emptiness sinks in, as it does when you finish something that has been so close to you. The team, the crew, the memories I take are special," he captioned the post.





Continuing with the caption, Rampal apologized to his fans and followers for cropping up his first picture of the series that also featured the lead actor and his co-star Kangana Ranaut. "Sorry had to crop a pic with @kanganaranaut from the set as her look and mine can't really be revealed yet, it was wonderful working with you. Agni is gonna set the screen on fire," the 'Om Shanti Om' actor wrote.





He further thanked the Korean team that was roped in for teaching and directing the action sequence in the film; his personal team, Budapest and Indian crew, and the hospitality team in his caption.





The actor's appreciation post for his team comes a day after he completed the shooting for 'Dhaakad'.





On Friday, Kangana took to her Instagram Story and penned a farewell post for her co-star Rampal. "It's a film wrap for our baddy. Will miss you on the sets," Kangana wrote, adding a picture of Rampal popping champagne on the sets of the film in Budapest.





Speaking of 'Dhaakad', the action-packed film directed by Razneesh Ghai features Kangana in the lead role wherein she will be seen portraying the role of a protagonist, Agent Agni. Rampal, on the other hand, will be seen playing the role of a villain, Rudraveer.





The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta in a pivotal role.