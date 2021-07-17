New 'Game of Thrones' animated shows in the works at HBO Max

Washington :

While a single animated project was previously reported to be in development in January, the streamer is now working on at least two more potential shows, as per The Hollywood Reporter.





One of the three projects is set in a territory that was never seen on the original series: The Golden Empire of Yi Ti (or simply Yi Ti), a region in the continent of Essos, near the south-eastern limits of the known world.





The society is considered one of the oldest and most advanced societies in creator George R.R. Martin's sprawling fantasy realm and is inspired by Imperial China (much the same way Westeros, which was the primary setting for GoT, was inspired by Medieval Europe).





Yi Ti had only a brief reference in 'Game of Thrones', though a character in HBO's upcoming prequel series, House of the Dragon, Lord Corlys Velaryon the "Sea Snake," famously sailed to Yi Ti.





In another 'GOT' spin-off update, one live-action prequel concept is no longer in the mix. Flea Bottom, a project reported as in development that was based on life in the infamous King's Landing slum, is not moving forward.





Sources said that it was always the most nascent of the ideas that were made public and was never officially confirmed by HBO.





HBO Max also had no comment on the two new animated projects. The streamer is ramping up its adult animation slate in general, having recently greenlit a 'Batman' animated series from producers J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves.





The only post-GoT project certain to hit the air is the prequel 'House of the Dragon', which tells the story of the Targaryen Civil War, and is set for 2022.





Other ideas in the works include '10,000 Ships', which follows the warrior queen Nymeria, a revered ancestor of House Martell who founded of the kingdom of Dorne, and '9 Voyages', from Rome creator Bruno Heller, which follows Velaryon, who is played by British actor Steve Toussaint in 'House of the Dragon'.





The update comes on the heels of last week's news that Martin is producing a new AMC series, 'Dark Wind', that adapts Tony Hillerman's Native American crime novels.