Sunny Leone resumes shooting for 'Shero'

Published: Jul 17,202102:56 PM by IANS

Sunny Leone on Saturday shared that she has resumed shooting for her film Shero .

Sunny shared a poster of the film on Instagram. In the black and white picture, she is seen sitting in a car. On the poster is written: "Sarah Mike. Begin her journey..." 

"Finally resumed shooting for my South Indian movie SHERO. Working with some amazing people and teaming up for first time with @ikigai_motion_pictures with creative Writer & director @sreejithvijayanofficial DOP @manojkumarkhatoi Producer @ansari_nextel and @ravikiran_vb," Sunny wrote as caption. 



"Shero" is a psychological thriller. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Conversations