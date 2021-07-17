'Grease' prequel 'Rise of The Pink Ladies' green lit at Paramount Plus

Los Angeles :

The 10-episode series, which comes from Paramount Television Studios, is written by creator Annabel Oakes, reported Variety.





''Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'' is set four years before the original ''Grease'', which featured John Travolta as Danny Zuko, a rough-and-tumble greaser, and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson.





''Before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcast girls dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever,'' the official plotline for the spin-off show read.





The musical comedy series will highlight the rise of the original four Pink Ladies -- Rizzo, Jan, Marty and Frenchy -- long before they had to whip into shape the clean-cut new girl from Australia.





Oakes will also serve as showrunner as well as executive producer alongside Marty Bowen and Erik Feig.