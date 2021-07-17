Sat, Jul 17, 2021

'Grease' prequel 'Rise of The Pink Ladies' green lit at Paramount Plus

Streamer Paramount Plus has handed a series order for ''Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'', an upcoming spin-off show to 1978 classic ''Grease''.

A still from the movie Grease
Los Angeles:
The 10-episode series, which comes from Paramount Television Studios, is written by creator Annabel Oakes, reported Variety. 

''Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'' is set four years before the original ''Grease'', which featured John Travolta as Danny Zuko, a rough-and-tumble greaser, and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson. 

''Before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcast girls dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever,'' the official plotline for the spin-off show read. 

The musical comedy series will highlight the rise of the original four Pink Ladies -- Rizzo, Jan, Marty and Frenchy -- long before they had to whip into shape the clean-cut new girl from Australia. 

Oakes will also serve as showrunner as well as executive producer alongside Marty Bowen and Erik Feig.

