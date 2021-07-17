Mark McKenna to star in mystery drama series 'One Of Us Is Lying'

Los Angeles :

The show is based on Karen M McManus' bestselling novel of the same name. Erica Saleh has adapted the book for the series. The story centres on five high schoolers who walk into detention, but only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.





According to Deadline, McKenna will play Simon a brainy outcast and the creator of a gossip app that holds the entire school captive.





The cast also features Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Jessica McLeod, Barrett Carnahan and Melissa Collazo.





Darío Madrona will serve as showrunner and executive producer. ''One Of Us Is Lying'' is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Saleh also serves as executive producer along with John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions, who developed the pilot.