Karungaapiyam revolves around dark tales from a book: Director Deekay

Chennai :

The film has Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra, Janani, Noyrika and Raiza Wilson in lead roles. “The title Karungaapiyam refers to “black novel”. The story revolves around dark tales in a book. The protagonists are woven together by the book. There are lots of elements in the book,” Deekay told DT Next. On casting stars like Kajal, Regina, Janani, Iranian actress Noyrika and Raiza, the director says that the content will still be prominent.





“In fact I wanted this sort of a star cast to carry the story forward. The film is a story of different chapters from the book. They are women from different times according to the story of Karungappiyam,” he added. Deekay also opened up that the shoot of the film has been wrapped up. “We shot the film for a year and have completed the shoot. The film was shot in Chennai and Pollachi majorly,” said Deekay.





The film also has Kalaiyarasan playing an important role. “His performance in the film will be spoken about. He has a major role to play for about 30 minutes in the story and has done a commendable job. Apart from Kalai, Yogi Babu and Karunakaran are playing cameos,” said the Yaamiruka Bayamey director. Jointly produced by Vetrivel Talkies, Pave Entertainments and AP International, Prasad SN has composed the music while Vignesh Vasu has operated the camera.