Sardar shoot begins with a fight sequence

The first look motion poster of Karthi’s Sardar released in April. The film which will be directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame and produced by Prince Pictures.
Chennai: The latest news from the unit is that the shoot of the film went on floors in Chennai on Friday. The PRO of the film Johnson told DT Next, “A huge set has been erected at a studio in the city and has been shooting an important fight sequence. The shoot will go on for the next five days.” We also hear that Karthi will leave for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan shoot in Hyderabad that begins from July 26. “After wrapping up the five-day schedule, Karthi has Ponniyin Selvan shoot in Hyderabad from July 26 to August 8. He will come back to Sardar immediately after Ponniyin Selvan,” said another source. Sardar has music by GV Prakash, while George C Williams is handling the camera, Ruben will be taking care of the editing.
