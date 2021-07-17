Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi start shooting for Vikram in Chennai

Chennai :

The recently released poster of the film showed the three actors in a monochrome collage, with scars of their faces. The poster had left fans intrigued about the film’s storyline. The black and white poster has “Code: Red” scribbled on it. As per the film’s team, Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal have already started the shoot whereas Fahadh, whose new Malayalam film Malik dropped in the OTT space on Friday, has yet to join the cast. Vikram is touted to be a thriller, which was scheduled to go on floors long back but the pandemic stalled shooting schedules.





Sources close to the movie unit tell us that Kamal Haasan plays a visually impaired person in the film. Uploading the poster featuring close-ups of the three actors, Kamal had captioned: “Only valour should wear the crown ‘I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram.” Directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the music of Vikram will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film will mark the third Tamil film for Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil after Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran and Super Deluxe.