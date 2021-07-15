Chloe East, Oakes Fegley join Steven Spielberg's next film

Los Angeles :

According to Deadline, the young trio will play high school classmates of the young aspiring filmmaker at the centre of the story.





Previously announced cast members include Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Julia Butters, and Sam Rechner.





Spielberg has co-written the script with Tony Kushner. They are also attached as producers on the film along with Kristie Macosko Krieger.





While East is known for the HBO Max series ''Generation'', Fegley has starred in ''The War with Grandpa'' opposite Robert De Niro. Kusman is set to make feature film debut with Paul Thomas Anderson's untitled film.





The film will be Spielberg's follow-up to his upcoming remake of ''West Side Story''.