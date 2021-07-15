Malik has a narrative that hasn’t been explored much: Fahadh Faasil

Chennai :

Malik has drawn comparisons to Kamal Haasan’s cult film Nayakan and the all-time classic The Godfather. “When I heard the story and the character graph of Sulaiman Malik, I was more excited about the story. I was intrigued because it had a very foreign narrative, which is something new and hasn’t explored much in the recent past,” he begins.





It was Fahadh’s gaunt look that grabbed the eyeballs. He underplays it and says, “I have always been underweight. For Malik, from 70 kilos, I went down to 63 kilos, that’s it. I want to look the character in the scripts I take up, that is how my approach has been till now.” Be it Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Trance or Joji, the actor says that it is the screenplay that has attracted him to sign them and even produce them.





“I have never picked a film on the basis of my character or my screentime. My priority is to see and analyse how the film evolves. I am open to anything as long as it excites me,” he adds. Malik is Fahadh’s fourth collaboration with Mahesh after Take Off, C U Soon and Malayankunju that is in early stages. “There’s transparency between me and Mahesh. We both know what the other needs. I keep talking to him about ideas and so does he. Mahesh is a friend who clearly understands what I can do. There is a give-andtake policy between us,” Fahad opens up Malik will be Fahad’s yet another OTT release after Irul, Joji and C U Soon.





The movie will release on Amazon Prime Video. When asked about having consecutive OTT releases, he replies, “Irul and C U Soon were designed with an intention for people, who would like to watch films sitting on their couch. Malik wasn’t made with such an idea in mind. Again, it’s a new culture and of convenience that we have resorted to (watching films on OTT). Among these, Malik was the only film I had in hand presuming that theatres would open to 100 per cent occupancy. However, the decision to release on OTT has been collective one and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film.” The actor’s next is Vikram with Kamal Haasan. “I can’t wait to shoot with Kamal Haasan,” he concludes.