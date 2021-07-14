Matt Shakman tapped to direct new 'Star Trek' movie

Los Angeles :

According to The Hollywood Reporter, J J Abrams, who directed the 2009 feature reboot of the cult sci-fi TV series, is attached to produce the movie.





Paramount will release the reboot on June 9, 2023.





At this stage, it's unknown if the cast members from Abrams'' film, headlined by Chris Pine as Captain Kirk, will be in the new film.





Lindsey Beer, who has penned the upcoming "The Kingkiller Chronicle", and Geneva Robertson-Dworet of "Captain Marvel" fame are on board as screenwriter.





This will be the feature directorial debut for Shakman, whose TV credits include popular titles like "Game of Thrones", "The Boys", "Succession", and "Fargo".





Paramount last released a film in the franchise in 2016 with "Star Trek Beyond", which was directed by Justin Lin. Several Trek films were under development at the studio, including one by Quentin Tarantino and another by "Fargo" creator Noah Hawley, that did not materialise.





CBS All Access, which has now been rebranded as the streamer Paramount Plus, has produced many shows set in the Trek universe.





