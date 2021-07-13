Priya Bhavanishankar roped in for Jayam Ravi- Kalyan film

We had earlier reported that Jayam Ravi and Kalyan are collaborating yet again after Bhooloham.

Chennai : The film is all set to go on floors later this month. Latest buzz around the film is that actress Priya Bhavanishankar has been finalised as the female lead for the film. A source in the know told DT Next, “She was approached for the film and she liked the script too. However, she is yet to sign the papers. Currently, Priya is focused on Rudhran directed by Kathiresan.” Apart from Rudhran, Priya also has Hostel with Ashok Selvan and Arun Vijay-Hari film.