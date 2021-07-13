Arya-starrer 'Sarpatta Parambarai' to stream on July 22, trailer launched

Chennai :

The period sports drama film is set against the backdrop of the seventies, and shows a clash between rival clans -- Sarpatta and Iddiyappa. The film also stars Dushara Vijayan, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Pasupathy, John Vijay and Santosh Prathap in pivotal roles.





Talking about undergoing physical transformation to fit the physique of a boxer in the film, Arya says: "I have gone through a major physical transformation for this film and done a rigorous amount of training to get the physicality of techniques of a boxer right. It is a completely different role for me from my previous movies and I believe it is going to be a career defining film for me."





"Just like the sport, 'Sarpatta Parambarai' promises to deliver a thrilling experience with action sequences and a storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seats, the trailer of the film will give you a brief sneak peek on what is about to come on the 22nd July," the actor adds.





Director Pa. Ranjith, known for earlier directing films such as "Madras", "Kabali" and "Kaala", wants to narrate a tale about the time when the city was Madras and the sport of boxing was a great deal.





"'Sarpatta Parambarai' is a period sports drama that reflects the raw passion and enthusiasm for boxing which wasn't just a sport back then but also a sort of culture & tradition that demanded repute and respect. With this film, I want to tell the audience that there's so much more to Madras that they are not aware of. 'Sarpatta Parambarai' will take them through the culture and life of these clans and their stories." says Pa. Ranjith.





"'Sarpatta Parambai' is one story that was waiting to be told, its universal theme of passion, grit and the quest for identity will resonate well with our audiences in India and all over the world. We are excited and thrilled to add this new spectacular film to the vast library of phenomenal stories that Amazon Prime Video has to offer," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, the platform where the film will stream.