Get The Hell Out: 5 other noteworthy things that happened during BTS RM's Vlive

BTS's charismatic leader Namjoon went live on 13th July to interact with ARMYs. He was seen saying ''Get the hell out, COVID, get the hell out!", when a fan asked “Do you think Covid will end in 2022?”





'Get the hell out', along with his video reaction soon started trending on Twitter. The Vlive stream attracted more than 3 million viewers. Here are the five other noteworthy things that happened during the session:





1. The Vlive made it clear that RM is part of Stan Twitter since he knew the nickname 'Joonie' that ARMY have given him.





2. He asked the fans if they liked his new haircut and said that he hoped they did.





3. RM thanked the fans after BTS's latest song Butter topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the 7th week in a row and it's the first time BTS has achieved this feat.





4. In responding to the question 'Why was there no rap in Permission to dance?' he said that they tried but it didn't work out since rap didn't go well with the vibe of the song. For the uninitiated, 'Permission to dance' is BTS's latest release.





5. During the live Namjoon introduced his New studio to the avid ARMYs. He also followed the tradition of blowing Goodbye kisses at the end of his Vlives.





