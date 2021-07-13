Income Tax raid to luxury car evasion: 5 times when Vijay made the headlines for wrong reasons

Chennai :

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay is undeniably one of the most sensational actors of the K’town. Starting from his movie announcements to his viral speeches during his promotional events, Vijay has never failed to make heads turn from time to time.





However, the actor is also no stranger for controversies. Today, the Madras High Court imposed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh to the actor for seeking to abstain from paying the entry tax imposed. Here are 5 unforgettable incidences when the actor made the headlines for wrong reasons.





1. Vijay’s father’s announcement on his political entry





In November last year, Vijay’s fans went gaga after his father and veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekar issued a statement announcing the actor’s political entry. However, hours after the announcement, Vijay issued a statement urging his fans not to believe any rumours about him entering politics. With his breaking statement, Vijay put an end to the saga of anticipations and speculations about his political entry.





2. Income Tax raids during the shooting of ‘Master’





In February 2020, actor Vijay took over the internet after his photos with Income Tax sleuths from the sets of his film ‘Master’ surfaced online. He was escorted out of the sets in Neyveli by the IT officials. He was questioned about his remuneration for the film ‘Bigil’. The officials also conducted a search at his residence for more than 20 hours. However, the officials issued a clean chit and announced that the actor had paid his Income Taxes with no due.





3. H Raja’s allegation on the film ‘Mersal’





Actor Vijay received a massive support from his fans and followers after Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja criticised him for using a particular dialogue in the film ‘Mersal’. Calling the dialogue ‘highly offensive’, he issued statements after statement against the actor and alleged that he had hurt the sentiments of Hindus.





4. Vijay’s fans thrashed freebies issued by government after ‘Sarkar’ row





Vijay made the headlines when the actor’s fans thrashed the freebies issued by the government after the makers of his film ‘Sarkar’ removed a few scenes. The whole saga started when AIADMK leaders urged the makers to remove a scene from the film which showed government’s freebies in a bad light. In an attempt to show their dissatisfaction, fans of Vijay destroyed mixers, laptops and grinders provided by the then ruling AIADMK government.





5. Madras HC imposed Rs 1 lakh fine on Vijay for challenging the entry tax imposed to register his Rolls Royce





The Madras High Court on Tuesday, imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Vijay while dismissing a plea moved by the actor challenging the entry tax imposed by the Regional Transport office. He filed the plea after he imported a Rolls Royce from England.