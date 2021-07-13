Storytelling has evolved a lot in the last two years: Sanchita Shetty

Chennai :

Konjam Pesu is composed by debutant Narean, who is from the AR Rahman’s KM Conservatory and has lyrics by Yugabharathi. Pradeep Kumar and Nithyashree Venkataramanan have crooned the number. Talking about her debut music video Sanchita told DT Next, ”It is happy to be a part of the evolution. In the last couple of years, storytelling has evolved a lot. From movies to anthologies to web series, it is now music videos that are trending. Whatever the medium is the content has to be appealing for the audience or even us—the actors to be a part of it.” Konjam Pesu is a take on relationships and is for the couple who have parted ways. “There is always a second chance and people can get back to each other after they realise what went wrong. I assure you that after listening to Konjam Pesu, a couple who fought and separated will go back to each other,” added Sanchita.





Sanjay, who assisted Raju Murugan in Gypsy, has played the lead role alongside Sanchita. “That was our intention. It should be a fun-filled number with a deep meaning. I wasn’t sure of how to carry myself with a seasoned actor like Sanchita Shetty as a co-star. But she was pretty chilled out and made things easier for me. That also worked well for us before the camera,” Sanjay opens up. Narean says that he has given the best he could. “It wouldn’t sound like a teenager’s composition and I ensured that I delivered a decent number,” remarked Narean.











