Esha Deol launches production house Bharat Esha Films with husband

Mumbai :

The first film to be backed by this production house is "Ek Duaa" directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who earlier directed the actress in the short film "Cakewalk". The film stars Esha in the lead.





"Overwhelmed to share with you all that under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF) we are launching our first film as producers -- Ek Duaa," Esha wrote on Instagram.





Revealing what encouraged her to turn producer for the film, the actress said: "When I was approached with 'Ek Duaa' as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer, too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners."





"Directed by @ramkamalmukherjee Co produced by @venkysuttarafoods @venkyschicken @bharattakhtani3 @amppvtltd Coming soon on @vootselect! #BharatEshaFilms #BEF #EkDuaa," Esha added on social media.





Journalist turned author-filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee also shared the news in a Facebook post. He wrote: "Jai Jagganath. On this auspicious day, I take immense pleasure and pride in wishing my dearest couple Esha Deol Takhtani and Bharat Takhtani for turning producer with #BharatEshaFilms. This is a very special moment for me because of Esha, who believed in me as a filmmaker since day one. We are happy to announce our first collaboration with BEF for Hindi film #EkDuaa starring Esha Deol Takhtani as main lead. The film is directed by yours truly, to be exclusively premeired on Voot Select. This film is very close to our heart, and hope it will win your hearts too!"