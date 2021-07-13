Mahesh Babu back on set to shoot 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Hyderabad :

According to the production team of the film, after finishing the first schedule in Dubai the team has started its next schedule now with key scenes featuring lead the pair being shot.





The film's poster, which was released earlier had received a positive response on social media.





"Sarkaru Vaari Paata" will see Keerthy Suresh as the protaganist alongside Mahesh Babu. The film, which is directed and written by Parasuram Petla, also stars Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. The film's music is by Thaman SS.





Besides this film, Mahesh also awaits the release of his debut production venture "Major", which will shoot its last schedule this week. The film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka is a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars actor Adivi Sesh in the lead role.



