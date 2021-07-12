Valimai to Mankatha: 5 times Thala Ajith made us swoon over his looks

Chennai :

Actor Ajith Kumar is one of the few actors in Kollywood, who has impressed the audience with almost every look from his films. From 'Vaalee' to 'Valimai', the career graph of the actor had undergone major ups and downs, yet the loyal fanbase for the actor remains undisputed. Let us take a look at the actor's top five looks, which stole our hearts.





Billa





'Billa' is, by far, one of the stylish films ever made in Tamil cinema. Ajith's makeover as the most-wanted don was a hit among the audience. You can never get tired of watching Ajith in white and black suits in 'Billa'.









Yennai Arindhaal





'Yennai Arindhaal' showcased Ajith in different colors. Be it classy, violent or a dedicated father, Ajith's clean shaved look in the film made us all go weak in the knees.













Mankatha





Kollywood audience barely knew salt-and-pepper look can be extremely impressive until Ajith nailed it in Mankatha. After the 1999 blockbuster 'Vaalee', 'Mankatha' made us realize we love Ajith a little more as a villain than a hero.













Viswasam





In 'Viswasam', Ajith was seen in both black and white bearded looks. Wearing traditional white shirt and dhoti and sporting a salt-and-pepper look in the second half, Ajith rightly knew how to connect to his loyal fans.













Valimai





The first look of Ajith's much-awaited film 'Valimai' was released yesterday. With the dashing posters, the actor has once again proved he is aging in reverse. His swag avatar was well received by fans, making the posters an instant hit.





