Soorarai Pottru to be remade in Hindi

Chennai :

Talking about it, Suriya says, “The love and appreciation that was showered on Soorarai Pottru was unprecedented. From the minute I heard this story I felt this has to be a pan India film because the soul of it was such.





It gives me immense pleasure to partner with Abundantia Entertainment, who have always made quality content, to tell the inspiring story of Captain Gopinath in Hindi.”Adding to it Sudha Kongara says, “I was instantly drawn to the story of Soorarai Pottru, the story of Captain Gopinath, an adventurous maverick and an inspiring entrepreneur who epitomised the New India of the 90s.





I’m grateful for all the love we have received so far and look forward to telling this unique and amazing story in Hindi. I hope this official Hindi remake also gets the same love as the original”.





Sudha is presently at work with a set of writers in scripting the Hindi adaptation.