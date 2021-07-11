Sun, Jul 11, 2021

Michelle Pfeiffer: There are more opportunities for actresses of my age

Published: Jul 11,202103:49 PM by IANS

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer has spoken about what it's like to be a mature actress in Hollywood now. She says there are many more interesting roles than there were a few decades ago.

Source: Reuters
Los Angeles:
The 63-year-old actress said: "Something is changing, there are more opportunities for actresses of my age and for women above 30: maybe not really sexy or leading roles, but interesting."

Her latest work includes the comedy-drama "French Exit" where she had to smoke non-nicotine or tar cigarettes to portray her character "Frances Price". She had quit the habit in 1992.

"I quit smoking years ago, yet it's always such a joy to pick up again. I have always liked it but the cigarettes I use do not contain nicotine or tar, and are not addictive. Finished the movie, finished the party!" Pfeiffer told an Italian publication IO Donna, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
