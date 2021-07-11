‘Ashtavadhani’ Bhanumathi, 1st woman superstar of southern cinema

Chennai :

The film crew of a leading studio waited as the lead actress hadn’t turned up. She had sent word on a puja at home, but that had not been communicated. The producer is livid in fury. And that too in an era of powerful studios, cinema producers were seen next to gods.





Post lunch when she arrives, he expected an apology but she steadfastly refuses, saying her message probably hadn’t reached them. Throwing her out of the film, the producer Chakrapani (of the Chanda-mama magazine fame) burns up the reels already shot with her right before her eyes and recommends that they replace the heroine.





Some events make history. The movie was Missiamma, the actress thrown out was Bhanumathi and the new girl replacing her was Savitri, a steadfast admirer of the former.





But what happened next was the interesting part. In a studio-dominated era, actors were just pawns, and for many that forcible exit would have been the end of their acting career. Other very talented artists had their careers terminated for smaller gaffes. But Bhanumathi was not made of the same stuff as other heroines. She had the guts to immediately create a hilarious parody film and named the film, as well as the tight-fisted and weird personality character in the film as Chakrapani and made sure her film hit the theatres well before the film she was sacked from.





Studios ran the show in the 1950s and films were a male dominion, but then a gutsy woman showed her grit. People were not surprised when Bhanumathi even started her own studio. But for the sake of the record, Bhanumathi, a writer too, continued to write for Yuva, a popular literary magazine edited by Chakrapani.





Bhanumathi was enviously known as ‘Ashtavadani’ (a Sanskrit equivalent of jack of all trades), basically meaning someone who can perform eight tasks simultaneously. With her gutsy voice penetrating nooks and corners of the presidency, and her bold heroine roles contrasting with other docile lead ladies, she became the first female superstar of Southern cinema. At her peak, she was commanding a whopping 25,000 rupees per movie (which was a substantial part of the production cost). Her punchlines delivered with a dollop of sarcasm had the theatres wobbling with laughter. She played memorable roles of Chola princess Amaravati, Marziana (Alibaba’s lady love), and Bommi in Madurai Veeran. Scriptwriters rose to the occasion and gave her powerful roles even in the films of the superstars.





Bhanumathi’s family, being music enthusiasts and stage performers, had her trained in Carnatic music as a child. At the age of 13, she got a film chance because there was no playback technology and actors had to sing. Her first role wasn’t very auspicious as she played a child bride who marries an old man and commits suicide. But the market recognised her distinct voice and she sang almost to her last movie. She even wrote the musical scores for five movies.





When she entered moviedom, some of the top heroes who would act with her later were nowhere near the cinema industry (except MGR who had commenced as an extra). It’s said all heroes used to treat her with the utmost respect with even MGR standing up in respect whenever she entered the set.





Sivaji, who was playing the stree part or heroine role in Sakthi Nataka Samaj dramas, saw her movies and modelled his acting after hers. Much later, when he was to play hero to her in Kalvanin Kadhali, he was nervous but Bhanumathi reportedly made him feel at ease. They would go on to give a stream of hits.





Such a glorious career could have been cut short by romance. In the fourth year of her career, shooting her fifth film, she fell in love with an assistant director Ramakrishna and eloped with him, and refused to act further. This turned out to be one of the most successful marriages in Kollywood.





However, Bhanumathi, on the verge of being a homemaker, was convinced to do a Telugu film based on Pygmalion (by Bernard Shaw, which also inspired My Fair Lady). The film was too big a hit for Bhanumathi to stay away from tinsel town any longer. She plunged back into acting and producing movies under her banner as well.





Whenever the heroine character did not have to be a docile girl prancing around trees in the shadows of the hero, the casting team voted for Bhanumathi. Her role as an independent woman suited her and won her laurels. She took on roles with negative shades as well and would play haughty landlord to a possessive stepmother.





In MGR’s Alibaba by Modern Theatres, it was rumoured that while most actors stayed in the dormitory of the studio, Bhanumathi was given a bungalow belonging to producer Sundaram. The movie, which was the first South Indian full-length colour film, even had Waheeda Rahman appearing in a group dance.





Some landmark films of MGR, Shivaji, and NTR were made with Bhanumathi as heroine. The hits of these films paved way for very illustrious movies and political careers later for them. MGR for one never forgot it. When he became chief minister, he had Bhanumathi appointed the head of the Madras Music College. Bhanumathi continued doing supporting roles as mother and grandmother and sang almost till the end.





Some of her songs still are so popular that remixes from them pop up from time to time.





















— The writer is a historian and an author