Varun Tej starts shooting for final schedule of 'Ghani'

Hyderabad :

Varun, who will be seen playing a boxer in the film, posted the update on Instagram Stories, sharing a poster of the film.





"Final Round begins," he wrote as caption.





"Ghani" is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and also stars Bollywood actress Saiee M Manjrekar.





Meanwhile, Varun had informed a while back that the shoot of his film "F3" had also resumed.





"F3" is the third instalment of the comedy franchise and also stars Venkatesh Daggubati.