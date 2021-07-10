Varun Tej starts shooting for final schedule of 'Ghani'

Telugu star Varun Tej updated fans on Saturday about resuming shoot of his upcoming sports drama Ghani . The actor will shoot for the last schedule of film.
Hyderabad:
Varun, who will be seen playing a boxer in the film, posted the update on Instagram Stories, sharing a poster of the film.
"Final Round begins," he wrote as caption.
"Ghani" is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and also stars Bollywood actress Saiee M Manjrekar.
Meanwhile, Varun had informed a while back that the shoot of his film "F3" had also resumed.
"F3" is the third instalment of the comedy franchise and also stars Venkatesh Daggubati.
