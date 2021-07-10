'Tujhse Hai Raabta' completes 700 episode

Mumbai :

Said Sehban: "I consider myself lucky today as we complete 700 episodes of 'Tujhse Hai Raabta'. I am thankful to the makers, the cast, the crew, the writers, and everyone else working on the show. We have worked hard together to enable us to achieve this milestone. Secondly, though I'm sure every team gives its best when it comes to any TV show but with this team, there's a 'Raabta' that we all have and that's out of the world. It is like we were meant to be together in a show and I thank God for it."





Reem added: "I really can't describe what I am feeling right now. I genuinely feel Raabta is a show which has seen many ups and downs, but still, we've always stood strong. God has showered his blessings on this show in a special way and hence, we've been able to complete 700 episodes with ease and so much love."





"I must add that Raabta has given me an extended family as well as my best friends, Sehban, Poorva Di, Rajat and Shagun. Raabta is always going to be a part of me," the actress added about the Zee TV show.