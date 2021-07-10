Samara Weaving to star in 'Chevalier de Saint-Georges'

Los Angeles :

To be directed by Stephen Williams from an original script by Stefani Robinson, the true-life period drama centers on Joseph Bologne, or the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, who is known as the Black Mozart.





Born in the Caribbean, Bologne was the illegitimate son of a plantation owner and a slave who was then educated in France and became a fencing master, which served as an entree into French high society.





With his music and operas, he ascended to the upper echelons of Marie Antoinette’s Paris society until a court scandal laid him low.





According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weaving will essay the role of Marie-Josephine, a woman who yearns for creative fulfillment outside of her empty, loveless marriage and defies her controlling husband to become the voice of Bologne’s opera.





The movie will be produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures along with Robinson and Dianne McGunigle.





Weaving, who broke out with 2019 hit ''Ready or Not'', will next star in Paramount and Hasbro’s upcoming ''Snake Eyes'', also starring Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Ursula Corbero and Iko Uwais.





The actor will also feature in Damian Chazelle's ''Babylon'' and the English remake of French comedy ''The Valet''.