Kaley Cuoco has stuffed replica of her late dog

Actress Kaley Cuoco, popularly as Penny in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory , was gifted a stuffed replica of her late dog by her husband Karl Cook.

Kaley Cuoco (Image Courtesy: Instagram/@KaleyCuoco)
Cuoco's dog Norman passed away aged 14 in January. After celebrating her third wedding anniversary with Cook, the actress shared that he got her a stuffed replica of the dog, which made her "so happy", reports femalefirst.co.uk. 

"It was just so sweet and so thoughtful. When I saw it, I was so happy. It brought me so much joy and so many quick memories of my dog. You know, my dog changed my life. People might think it's creepy, but I love it. It sits on the couch and it literally feels real to me. I will cherish it forever," Cuoco told People magazine. 

The 35-year-old actress announced the loss of Norman in January, sharing a set of black-and-white photos of her late pet and describing the pain she experienced. 

