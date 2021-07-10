Kaley Cuoco has stuffed replica of her late dog

Los Angeles :

Cuoco's dog Norman passed away aged 14 in January. After celebrating her third wedding anniversary with Cook, the actress shared that he got her a stuffed replica of the dog, which made her "so happy", reports femalefirst.co.uk.





"It was just so sweet and so thoughtful. When I saw it, I was so happy. It brought me so much joy and so many quick memories of my dog. You know, my dog changed my life. People might think it's creepy, but I love it. It sits on the couch and it literally feels real to me. I will cherish it forever," Cuoco told People magazine.





The 35-year-old actress announced the loss of Norman in January, sharing a set of black-and-white photos of her late pet and describing the pain she experienced.