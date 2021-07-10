Pooja Devariya: The face behind many emotions of Navarasa teaser

Chennai :

Actors Suriya, Prakash Raj, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvindswami, Revathy, Yogi Babu, Gautham Menon, Delhi Ganesh, Rohini and Parvathy Thiruvorthu among others set the emotions rolling.





It is theatre artiste, performance coach, producer, and actor Pooja Devariya, who worked with these actors in bringing out the expressions that filmmaker Bharath Bala wanted from them.





“When I was first approached to be a performance coach for Navarasa title sequence, I wasn’t sure of what my contribution in it would be. They all are seasoned actors and there were lots of questions I asked myself.









Pooja with Adithi Balan and Bharath Bala





Would I have the space to do what I usually do as a performance coach or if the artistes would have the time and mind share to rehearse before a take.” she begins. Pooja explains what she brought into the team as a performance coach in Navarasa.





“When I got there I understood that we will be working with a bolt robot which is a high-speed camera robot that will capture emotions with precision. When it came to Navarasa, the first day was “tech day” where we only had the technical crew and a person explaining to us that it will be a meagre 1.5 seconds is all they have to emote. You would have seen Revathy ma’am crying in the video.





















The teardrop had to roll down exactly when the camera pans past her,” she reveals. Pooja also tells us how it made a difference. “I had to perform the exercise on each actor for 15 minutes before the shot. In fact, someone on the sets asked why would these performers need a performance coach, which is a valid point. However, the training helped in reducing the number of takes by a huge margin.” she adds.





She believes that even though performance coaching like costumes and makeup doesn’t have to be an integral part of Tamil cinema, filmmakers should try it out. “If at least three filmmakers try this on their actors and the audience are able to see a change in their favourite actors’ performances, with a different nuance. It will be subtle yet big. It is all about breaking the patterns.





I am overwhlemed that Bharath Bala sir with the title sequence has given a scope for performance coaching. In fact, I have named my brand as Mask Off because we are understanding the masks of humans through the face of an actor. It has a deep connection as an actor needs to look inward more to express more” reckons the actor-producer. Pooja was also the performance coach of Vijay Sethupathi’s shelved film 800.





“We were working on it as well. Vijay is someone who brings himself into the character and we were moulding him to bring Muttiah Muralitharan’s characteristics to his performances. Unfortunately, the film got dropped,” she adds.





On the work front, Pooja’s Kannada film titled Blue Bird, is doing its festival rounds. “I worked as a creative producer in it, which was recently screened at the New York Indian Film Festival. It is also all set to be screened at the Melbourne Film Festival. There is another film that I am currently working as a performance coach. I am also writing a film and I have to figure out if I would act in it,” concludes the actress.