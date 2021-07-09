Sameera Reddy talks about role of yoga in her weight loss journey

Mumbai :

The actress is trying to shed a few extra kilos by Diwali this year.





"2020 was letting go and 2021 is about regaining control over my fitness goals. I just finished an hour of yoga with @yogabypramila. I wonder if everyone else in the online class is sweating and panting as much as I am. It's #fitnessfriday and I'm on a mission!! 84.9 kg and I am on my way to 75 kg. I'm thrilled with the so many people writing in on how they feel energised with our Friday motivation! It's a group effort and we can do it. How's it going people #fitnessmotivation #letsdothis," Sameera shared in an Instagram post.





The actress recently took to social media to inform that she has reduced seven kilos from 92kg, abstains from emotional eating, snacking and maintains portion control while eating.