Fri, Jul 09, 2021

When Samantha's mom turned photographer for her

Published: Jul 09,202109:33 PM by IANS

Southern star Samantha Akkineni on Friday treated her fans with a picture taken by her mommy dearest on social media.

Hyderabad:
Samantha posted the picture on Instagram showing her sporting a casual look. She wears wearing a black shirt and flaunts flawless skin sans make-up. 

The actress captioned the image, which currently has 1.4 million likes on the photo-sharing website: "(click emoji) by MOMMY Dearest." 

Samantha recently made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer "The Family Man 2". She portrays the antagonist Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil terrorist, on the show. 

She will next be seen in "Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal" and "Shaakuntalam".
