Naga Chaitanya shares on-location still from 'Laal Singh Chadha' set

Published: Jul 09,202109:06 PM by IANS

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya features in Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha , and he took to Instagram on Friday to share his first look in the film.

Hyderabad:
Chaitanya posted a picture of himself with Aamir on the social media site. Both the actors are dressed as armymen. The picture also has the film's co-producer Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan. 

"Grateful #bala #laalsinghchaddha," Chaitanya captioned the image. 

From the picture, it appears that the film, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", is being shot in Ladakh. 

Chaitanya's wife, actress Samantha Akkineni, reposted the picture and expressed her excitement with the caption: "yay yay yay."

