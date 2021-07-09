Mira Kapoor strikes a pensive pose

Mumbai :

"Even the sun sets in paradise," wrote Mira on her Instagram page.





In the picture, Mira is seen standing on a sky-high balcony overlooking the city.





She enjoys the view of the sea and the sun setting in the background, casually dressed in foliage printed dress.





An avid social media user, Mira recently shared a picture marking six years of her marriage with Shahid on July 7.





The couple had tied the knot in 2015 and became parents to daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.