'Culture Cinema-2021' attracts 75 films from 21 countries

Mumbai :

Supported by UNESCO, New Delhi, while 42 films shall be in the competitive section, 33 are in the non-competitive section, and film-buffs can watch them in more than 100 countries through the streaming partner, MovieSaints, said the Festival Director Praveen Nagda.





"The festival has got some really great films exhibiting the diverse cultural aspects from across the world, a representation from countries across continents in this visual treat of world cultures not only for movie lovers but also for the common people," said Nagda.





He said that culture has an immense power to bring humanity closer, and that seems to have been demonstrated here via the enthusiastic participation of filmmakers from all over the world.





MovieSaints CEO Priyadarshi Rishiraj said it's amazing how new film festivals are creating fresh narratives to push the boundaries of independent cinema and it will be interesting to note how audiences engage with the culturally and socially relevant voices from different corners of the globe.





Culture Cinema-2021 had invited entries from filmmakers on 21 unique aspects of culture like History, Music, Festivals, Arts & Artisans, Architectural Heritage, Education, Social Practices, Travel & Tourism, Literature Mythology, Traditional Sports, Biodiversity, Cultural Reforms, Attire & Ornaments, Food, Traditional Medicine, Cultural Taboos, Tribal Community, Diaspora, Battles, and Philosophy.





From the large number of entries, the jury -- comprising Ramesh Tekwani, Vinod Ganatra, Ritesh Taksande, Theodora Malliarou, Jitendra Mishra, Monarose Sheila Pereira, Gabriele Brenne, and Vedakumar Manikonda, -- finally announced the selection of 75 films, including a new category of 'super shorts' in the non-competitive section.





Others supporting the event -- which will feature intellectual exchanges, panel discussions, filmmaking workshops and open forums with global participation -- include CIFEJ, JLF Litfest, etc., said Nagda.