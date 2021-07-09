Ayushmann: I use my social media to draw attention to future disruptors

Mumbai :

"I follow a lot of incredible young poets, singers, performing artistes, dancers who are yet to burst onto the scene and I'm always awed by their talent. So, I try and use my social media to draw attention to these really fantastic artists who I feel are the future disruptors. The reason for doing so is rooted in my past," said Ayushmann.





He has been doing this since 2019, and has used the pandemic to actively discover and endorse such talent.





"When I was looking to make a name for myself, I didn't have the power of social media to put myself out there. I didn't have the ways to get the opportunities I could have got years back. So, I feel if we all can use our social media as a platform to bring out some of the best talents, we would be doing right by our country and the genius it has to offer," he said.





Ayushmann believes India has a wealth of talent that needs to be discovered more aggressively.





The actor said: "There is a need to constantly find brilliant new artists because they will be shapers of future. Their honesty to the craft and passion make my day. Anywhere you look, you will find raw talent in our country. Let's share and celebrate their skills and bring out the future generation of artists from the house next door."





Meanwhile, Ayushmann will soon be seen in "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" directed by Abhishek Kapoor, "Anek" directed by Anubhav Sinha and "Doctor G" directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.