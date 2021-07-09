'The Tomorrow War 2' in the works at Amazon, Skydance

Los Angeles :

Chris Mackay, who directed the sci-fi action movie, and Pratt will return for the sequel, reported Deadline.





Screenwriter Zach Dean as well as a majority of the starring cast -- Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and JK Simmons -- will also be back for the follow-up.





"The Tomorrow War" is set in a futuristic conflict against an alien invasion, so humanity decides to level the playing field by drafting soldiers from the past to fight the war.





Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Strahovski) and his estranged father (Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.





The project initially was set up at Paramount, but moved over to Amazon earlier this year amid the ongoing pandemic.