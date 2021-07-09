After impressing at Moscow Festival, Malayalam film set for US release

Thiruvananthapuram :

Directed by Don Palathara, this single shot 85 minute-long movie set in the backdrop of Covid 19 looks into the struggles and fights of a live-in couple Maria and Jitin.





The film stars Rima Kallingal, Jithin Puthanchery and Neeraja Rajendran and is produced by Shijo K George.





This relationship drama is about a car journey that they take together and reveals the nuances of an intense dispute and unreasoned manoeuvres that the couple adopt in the intimate relationship.





The movie bagged the attention of critics during its screening at IFFK 2021 and at the Moscow International Film Festival.





Saji Babu handled the camera for the movie written by Don Palathara.