Harbhajan Singh-starrer Friendship 'not just a film but an emotion', says maker

Mumbai :

Harbhajan has earlier done cameo appearances in many films but never taken up a lead role before. "Friendship" is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya, produced by Kiran Reddy Mandadi, and co-produced by Ram Maddukuri.





Maddukuri says working with Bhajji -- as the cricketer is known to fans -- has been a delight.





"The level of enthusiasm and energy Harbhajan brings to the screen is that of a performance on-field and on-screen. We believe, Friendship is not just a film but an emotion and our collaboration with the star will find a place in everybody's heart," said Maddukari.