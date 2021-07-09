Yami Gautam 'to enchant all with her charm' as Maya in Bhoot Police

Mumbai :

Yami shared a photo on Instagram where she can be seen standing in a cave at night holding a torch. Fire from the burning torch lights up her face in the dark.





"To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip," the actress captioned the photo.









Yami recently tied the knot with "Uri: The Surgical Strike" director Aditya Dhar. "Bhoot Police" will be her first release after wedding.





The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor in the lead.





Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, "Bhoot Police" is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.