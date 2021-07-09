Avantika, Teju Ashwini on board Enna Solla Pogiraai

Chennai :

“Avantika is a Bengaluru-based model who has been a part of ad films before. Teju is a Chennai-based dancer and was also the lead in the recently-released music video titled Asku Maaro,” director Hariharan told DT Next.





On selecting new faces for the movie, he said, “I didn’t want the actresses to carry a baggage from their previous films. Sometimes having seasoned actors are an advantage but Enna Solla Pogiraai didn’t require that.” Produced by Trident Arts R Ravindran, the film will go on floors by the end of this month.