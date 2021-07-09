Bosch’s educational gaming app to boost health, hygiene

Coimbatore :

Developed in collaboration with Xarpie Labs, the app is available free to download for Android users from Google Play Store and HygNXT is non-monetised, ad-free and currently supports English, Kannada and Tamil languages, a release said.





HygNXT app helps users especially children and young adults understand Covid appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, wearing a mask, hand hygiene practices like washing hands and using hand sanitiser as well as good health practices through a fun and gamified approach.





The app was designed keeping in mind users’ curiosity to increase motivation to play, learn and reinforce Covid appropriate behaviour.





“Bosch conceptualised a novel way to practice hygiene essentials. Digital avatars navigating through simulated real-life scenarios where players graduate unique levels and get rewarded for following the best practices. HygNXT emerged from our innovation culture with an intent to leverage technology, with its extensive outreach, for social impact in shaping a safe, healthy future for all,” Robert Bosch, Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) President and MD, Dattatri Salagame said.





“Children and young adults form a vulnerable group in the ongoing pandemic. Now, they can understand, and adopt safe hygiene habits,” said Shilpa D, Head-CSR, RBEI.