Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot's 'Red Notice' to premiere on Netflix in November

Washington :

Netflix's much-anticipated movie 'Red Notice' starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds is set to premiere on the platform in November this year. Former wrestler and American actor Dwayne took to his Twitter account to announce the news, along with a picture featuring the sizzling cast.





"You're officially on notice @Netflix's biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12 FBI's top profiler. World's most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen...@GalGadot @VancityReynolds #REDNOTICE," he tweeted. 'Red Notice' is an upcoming comedic action thriller drama, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who had earlier collaborated with Dwayne in super hit movies like 'DodgeBall', 'We're the Millers', 'Central Intelligence'





According to Variety, the movie's tagline teases an unlikely trio for the ages: the FBI's top profiler (Dwayne) and two rival criminals: the world's most wanted art thief (Gadot) and the greatest conman the world has ever seen (Reynolds). An Interpol issued 'Red Notice' is a global alert to hunt and capture the world's most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI's top profiler, and two rival criminals, there's no telling what will happen.





The shooting for the film was halted in March due to the coronavirus induced lockdown of the entertainment industry and resumed in September. Producers on 'Red Notice' include Thurber, Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo and Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions.