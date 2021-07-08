Thu, Jul 08, 2021

Kirti Kulhari: Don't want to play a badly-written character

Published: Jul 08,202112:19 PM by IANS

Actress Kirti Kulhari says it is her conscious choice to do intense characters on screen and that the only thing she does not want to do is play badly-written roles.

Kirti Kulhari (File Photo)
Mumbai:
"It is a very conscious choice. I want to play all kinds of characters and the only character that I don't want to play is a badly written character," Kirti told IANS. 

Kirti rose to fame with her work in the film "Pink" in 2016. She then worked in films such as "Indu Sarkar", "Uri: The Surgical Strike", "Mission Mangal", "The Girl On The Train" and "Shaadisthan". 

She has also been seen on OTT shows such as "Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors", "Bard Of Blood" and "Four More Shots Please!" 

"I want to represent so much. I think I am doing that with every project," she summed up. 

Kirti is now gearing up for the medical thriller web series "Human".

