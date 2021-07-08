Kirti Kulhari: Don't want to play a badly-written character

Mumbai :

"It is a very conscious choice. I want to play all kinds of characters and the only character that I don't want to play is a badly written character," Kirti told IANS.





Kirti rose to fame with her work in the film "Pink" in 2016. She then worked in films such as "Indu Sarkar", "Uri: The Surgical Strike", "Mission Mangal", "The Girl On The Train" and "Shaadisthan".





She has also been seen on OTT shows such as "Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors", "Bard Of Blood" and "Four More Shots Please!"





"I want to represent so much. I think I am doing that with every project," she summed up.





Kirti is now gearing up for the medical thriller web series "Human".