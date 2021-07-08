Paul Briganti to helm Chris Pratt's karate comedy 'The Black Belt'

Los Angeles :

The karate comedy, which hails from Monarch Media, has a script from Randall Green, reported Deadline.





Briganti became popular for directing some of the most viral segments and shorts of ''Saturday Night Live!'' over the past few seasons, including Melissa McCarthy as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Donald Glover in the rap video ''Friendos'', Brad Pitt as Dr Anthony Fauci and David Harbour as ''The Grouch''.





''The Black Belt'' is a coming-of-age story about a shy, unassuming teen boy on a quest for an expertise in karate, and the unorthodox uncle who guides him along the way.





Pratt will essay the role of the boy's uncle, and he will produce the movie through his Indivisible Productions banner with partner Jon Schumacher.





Steve Barnett and Alan Powell of Monarch Media will also produce, while Vicky Patel will serve as an executive producer.