All in the family for Rajini 170: Dhanush to direct Superstar, daughters Aishwarya, Soundarya will produce the film

Chennai :

As Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe moves to final stages of shooting, we hear that the actor has decided on his next couple of projects. Desingh Periyasamy, the director of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has joined with AGS Entertainment to for Thalaivar 169. An official announcement will be made soon as the shoot is expected to go on floors in September. For the first time, Rajinikanth will be acting in a film that will be made by his family. His 170th film will be produced by his daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya while Dhanush has been finalised as the director. The film is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2022.



