Why Cardi B is sad for her daughter

Kulture had a bad reaction to a mosquito bite, causing her eyes to swell and hindering her vision.





Cardi explained in a voice note: "Guys, I'm so sad. I'm just going to tell you a little bit about my day. I am so sad because my daughter got bit by a mosquito again."





She added: "I don't know if y'all remember last year, I think I showed you a bit how my daughter's eyes were so swollen because a mosquito bit her? Now, this year, a mosquito bit her and it swelled both her eyes - she could barely open one of them."





The rapper says she gets sad looking at Kulture's face.





Cardi B said: "I'm just so sad. Just looking at her face literally had me tearing, and her daddy almost cry as well."





Cardi, who recently announced she's set to have a second child with her rapper husband Offset, hopes that Kulture's allergic reaction will pass before her upcoming third birthday.





"Gosh, her birthday is on Saturday and I'm just praying -- praying that her swellness goes down. Like, just praying. I feel like the last time, she had her eyes swollen for like a week. But I think it was because the mosquitoes kept biting her, so just keep reacting," the rapper said.