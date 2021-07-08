Vijay Milton to direct Vijay Antony’s next

Renowned director-cinematographer Vijay Milton is all set to direct Vijay Antony in their next
Chennai: A source in the know told DT Next, “The project was discussed before the first lockdown and took long to materialise. The film is a double heroine subject and the team has been finalising the casting for the project. This will be Vijay Milton’s next directorial officially that will also have Teejay Arunachalam in an important role.” Sources added that Vani Bhojan was initially approached to play the female lead. “Due to various reasons Vani Bhojan couldn’t sign the project. However, there are chances that Priya Bhavani Shankar could play one of the heroines in the film. We will know soon from the makers about the project. The team is now finalising technicians and Milton had a meeting to finalise the team,” they said. Meanwhile, Vijay Antony is awaiting the release of Kodiyil Oruvan and also has Kaakhi and Tamizharasan in various stages of production.
