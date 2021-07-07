'He is forever', South stars mourn Dilip Kumar's demise

Hyderabad :

Telugu star Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote: "An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry. Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced, an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades. May his soul Rest in Peace."





Actor Prakash Raj, who has also worked in several Bollywood films, tweeted: "A legend… an Inspiration… thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar ji… RIP."





Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted: "Dilip Kumar Sir is no longer with us! He was and always will be a legend. His legacy will continue to live in our hearts! My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends #ripdilipkumar."





Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty tweeted: "The legend bids Adieu. For me it's a personal loss, we started our career from you at #FTII Thank you for all those wonderful timeless performances. Rest In Eternal Peace sir".





Tamil actor Siddharth tweeted: "One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar sahab. I also pray today's generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever."





Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues. His funeral takes place in Santacruz on Wednesday.