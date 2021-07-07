Horror film 'The Vigil' to have digital release in India on July 9

Mumbai :

"The Vigil" is about a man named Yakov who is hired by his old Rabbi to watch over the body of a recently deceased community member and has to survive a night tormented by a demon.





The horror film comes from Blumhouse Productions, makers of films such as the "Paranormal Activity" franchise, "The Invisible Man", the "Insidious" franchise, "The Purge" franchise, the "Halloween" franchise, the "Happy Death Day" franchise, "Split", "Glass" and the "Ouija" franchise among others.





PictureWorks has acquired the rights to the film, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video.





"From start to end, 'The Vigil' gives its viewers a fresh and an interesting perspective," claimed a spokesperson at PictureWorks.











