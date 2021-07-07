Dilip Kumar dies at 98 in Mumbai hospital

Chennai :

The actor was hospitalised last Wednesday after he complained of breathlessness. He had been in and out of hospitals over the last few years for various ailments and was on oxygen support in June.





Dilip Kumar, who would have turned 99 in December, is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Saira Banu.





The actor, whose real name was Yusuf Khan, appeared in some of Indian cinema's most iconic and landmark movies such as ‘Naya Daur’, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Ram Aur Shyam’, ‘Andaz, Madhumati’ and ‘Ganga Jamuna’.





His career spanned several decades, starting in the 1940s. He transitioned from playing the romantic-tragic lead to character roles from the '80s on, in films including ‘Kranti’, ‘Shakti’, ‘Karma’ and ‘Saudagar’. 1998's ‘Qila’ was his last film.