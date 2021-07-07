Wed, Jul 07, 2021

Dilip Kumar dies at 98 in Mumbai hospital

Published: Jul 07,202108:19 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was 98.

Actor Dilip Kumar
Actor Dilip Kumar
Chennai:
The actor was hospitalised last Wednesday after he complained of breathlessness. He had been in and out of hospitals over the last few years for various ailments and was on oxygen support in June. 

Dilip Kumar, who would have turned 99 in December, is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Saira Banu. 

The actor, whose real name was Yusuf Khan, appeared in some of Indian cinema's most iconic and landmark movies such as ‘Naya Daur’, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Ram Aur Shyam’, ‘Andaz, Madhumati’ and ‘Ganga Jamuna’. 

His career spanned several decades, starting in the 1940s. He transitioned from playing the romantic-tragic lead to character roles from the '80s on, in films including ‘Kranti’, ‘Shakti’, ‘Karma’ and ‘Saudagar’. 1998's ‘Qila’ was his last film.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations