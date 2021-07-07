Anbulla Ghilli trailer clocks 5 lakh views

The trailer of Anbulla Ghilli was launched on July 3 by Suniel Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh and Soori and have received a positive response. The story revolves around dogs who fall in love with each other.

Still from Anbulla Ghilli Chennai : Director Ramalingam Srinath says, "We are overwhelmed with the response after Suniel Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh and Soori released the trailer. This has created a lot of anticipation for the film. It is a fun-filled family entertainer that will release in theatres."Anbulla Ghilli is written and directed by Ramalingam Srinath and produced by Sreenidhi Sagar and E. Mala of Rise East Entertainment & Master Channel. The film stars Maithreya Rajasekhar, Dushara Vijayan, and Chandini Tamilarasan in lead roles.