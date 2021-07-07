First look motion poster of Ajith’s Valimai on July 15

Chennai :

“Producer of the film Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth recently visited Yuvan’s studio and listened to the final track the music director had composed for the motion poster. They have finalised to release the first look motion poster on July 15, a Thursday. Usually, it’s on Thursdays when Ajith’s movie-related updates are unveiled,” a tinseltown source told DT Next.





The team will also leave for Europe soon for the final schedule of the shoot. Valimai produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP and directed by H Vinoth has Huma Qureshi playing the female lead. The movie also has Karthikeya, Achyuth Kumar and Sumithra important roles.